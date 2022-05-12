Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu has finally arrived in theatres across the globe. The Telugu superstar has made his comeback after a gap of over two years and as expected, fans are going crazy to catch their favourite star on the big screen. The actor also has a huge following in the USA, so let’s see the box office reports of the premieres from there.

For those who don’t know, Mahesh is one of the most popular stars Telugu stars among the Indian diaspora in the USA. His previous releases have worked really well and the same thing has happened with his latest action drama. None other than the official Twitter handle of FlyHigh Cinemas (one of the USA distributors for SVP) has shared the information about the film’s premieres collection.

As shared by FlyHigh Cinemas, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has touched the figure of $800K (6.19 crores in INR) in USA premieres till now and final numbers are yet to come. That’s a huge collection and the stage is set as the audience feedback so far is amazing from premieres. It is falling short of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak ($874K) and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam ($891K). It is expected that the film might just surpass the numbers.

Taking to its Twitter handle, FlyHigh Cinemas tweeted, “The Rampage Continues…! #SVP USA premières striked Humongous $800K+ Gross…#SVPUsaSandhadi.” Have a look at it below:

Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and others in key roles. The film has released in Telugu languages all across the globe. In India, outside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, SVP is released with English subtitles.

