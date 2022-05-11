When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released, fans went crazy, and the box office opening numbers prove that it was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The MCU flick has been in theatres for four days and, according to sources, has already had the fourth-highest opening weekend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s box office history. We asked renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji if the film would continue to dominate the box office for a few more weeks, and here’s what he said.

As most know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has garnered $450 million worldwide through its three-day weekend. This includes $185 million from the US and $265 million overseas. It is the second-best opening in the pandemic era, just after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, the film will continue to make moolah for a few more weeks, paving the way for higher expectations from the upcoming MCU films. The film will continue to rule the box office for more weeks and might make a big mark for itself. He also predicts that the next installment of Doctor Strange will arrive somewhere around 2025.

Next up from the house of MCU is Thor: Love And Thunder which releases on July 8, 2022. Then there’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which releases on November 11, 2022, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania which is set to release on February 17, 2023, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 releasing on May 5, 2023, and The Marvels on July 28, 2023.

Did you watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet?

