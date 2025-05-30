Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning concluded its opening week in the domestic market yesterday. Before its domestic arrival, the magnum opus witnessed its early rollout in selected overseas territories. Overall, it has comfortably managed to cross the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Amid this, the film has now arrived at the China box office, which is said to be another significant market for it. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the worldwide box office?

As per Box Office Mojo, the latest Mission: Impossible film has earned $91.01 million in North America and $136.10 million overseas. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection currently stands at $227.12 million. As we can see, the magnum opus is chasing the $250 million mark, which will be boosted due to the China release.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning concludes its advance booking at the China box office on a good note!

Before the pandemic, China was considered a strong Hollywood film market. But in the post-COVID era, things have changed significantly. We have seen some potential blockbusters make shockingly low numbers. In this situation, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has posted a good number on the board with pre-sales.

It is learned that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has concluded its advance booking at $3.2 million for the opening weekend at the China box office. With this, it has surpassed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, aka GOTG Vol. 3, which ended its pre-sales at $3 million.

To open lower than expected?

The Tom Cruise starrer arrived in China with 106K screens for the opening day. Despite such a screen count, it might just be able to surpass its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($24.8 million) during the opening weekend as the magnum opus is likely to open at $24-$30 million at the China box office.

Being the swansong of the Mission: Impossible franchise, it was expected to open much better. Let’s see if the projection changes with positive word-of-mouth.

