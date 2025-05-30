Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to post a winning total at the North American box office. After a strong start, the film has maintained a good grip at ticket windows and has already emerged victorious. After becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise globally, it is all set to create history in the domestic market as it inches away from a significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 13 days!

The supernatural horror film was theatrically released on May 16, 2025. Upon its release, the sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise opened to highly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been favorable. This positive momentum has helped it make impressive earnings so far.

How much did Final Destination: Bloodlines earn at the North American box office?

As per Box Office Mojo, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned $2.13 million on its second Wednesday, day 13. Overall, it has earned $99.05 million at the North American box office. As we can see, it is inches away from hitting the $100 million milestone, and this feat will be achieved with Thursday’s official numbers.

Final Destination: Bloodlines creates history for the franchise!

With this, Final Destination: Bloodlines is on the way to creating history for the franchise by becoming the first Final Destination film to earn $100 million in the domestic market. It is already the highest-grossing film in the franchise by miles.

Take a look at the run of the Final Destination films at the North American box office (from highest to lowest):

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $99.05 million The Final Destination – $66.47 million Final Destination 3 – $54.09 million Final Destination – $53.33 million Final Destination 2 – $46.96 million Final Destination 5 – $42.58 million

All set to enter the $200 million club at the worldwide box office

The latest Final Destination film is set to create history at the worldwide box office soon by becoming the first film in the franchise to earn $200 million globally. Currently, it stands at $191.65 million, including $99.05 million from North America and $92.60 million from overseas.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

Domestic (North America) – $99.05 million

Overseas – $92.60 million

Worldwide – $191.65 million

