Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, concluded its fifth week in theatres yesterday. After exceeding expectations initially, the film maintained the winning momentum for several days. Even recently, it created history by becoming the first film with a 50 crore distribution share in Kerala. In the latest update, the film has come closer to 237 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

Performs well in the 5th week

In India, the Mollywood crime thriller started its fifth week by earning 60 lakh on the fifth Friday. Over the entire weekend, it earned 2.28 crores. On Monday, it maintained a good hold by earning 52 lakh, followed by 37 lakh and 47 lakh on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On Thursday, it earned 25 lakh. So, during the entire week 5, it made 3.89 crores.

How much did Thudarum earn at the worldwide box office?

Overall, Thudarum has earned 121.27 crore net at the Indian box office in 35 days, as per Sacnilk. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 143.09 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 93.80 crore gross. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 235.89 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 121.27 crores

India gross – 143.09 crores

Overseas gross – 93.80 crores

Worldwide gross – 236.89 crores

OTT premiere is likely to affect Thudarum’s box office run

For those who don’t know, Thudarum has marked its OTT premiere and is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It is currently streaming in five Indian languages (Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada). Since it is now available on the small screen, it will significantly impact the ongoing box office run.

From now onwards, the potential to score more is likely to suffer more than expected, and in the present situation, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 240 crore gross.

More about the film

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum was theatrically released on April 25, 2025. It also features Sobhana, Prakash Varma, and Binu Pappu in key roles. It is produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media.

