Prince And Family made Malayalam cinema shine bright at the box office. It will soon join the likes of Mohanlal’s Thudarum by gaining the ‘hit’ verdict. In 20 days, the Mollywood comedy drama has earned 110% higher collections than Dileep’s last theatrical release. Scroll below for a detailed box office summary.

How much did Prince And Family earn on day 20 in India?

At the domestic box office, there are multiple strong competitors like Narivetta and Thudarum. On day 20, Prince And Family slipped from its rock-solid hold, adding 33 lakhs to the kitty. It saw a drop of 23% compared to 43 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall collections in India surge to 14.94 crore net, which is about 17.62 crores gross.

Binto Stephen’s directorial is mounted on an estimated small-scale budget of 8 crores. It has made return on investment of 6.94 crores in 20 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 86.75%. Once the figures hit 100%, Prince And Family will be declared a hit at the domestic box office. The goal is closer than ever and the upcoming weekend should help achieve the milestone!

Prince And Family vs Dileep’s last theatrical release

Dileep was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy, Pavi Caretaker. It ended its box office run, earning only 7.10 crore net in India. In comparison, his latest release has already minted 110% higher box office collections.

Will it beat Maranamass’ lifetime earnings?

Prince And Family is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It’s next target is to surpass the lifetime earnings of Maranamass (18.77 crores). The fourth weekend is around the corner, so a favorable boost is expected. Post that, it is to be seen how well the comedy drama holds itself. That will majorly determine its position among the top 10 Mollywood grossers.

Take a look at the Prince And Family box office summary below:

Budget: 8 crores

India net collection: 14.94 crore

India gross collection: 17.62 crores

ROI: 86.75%

Overseas collection: 5.80 crores

Worldwide collection: 23.42 crores

Verdict: Plus

