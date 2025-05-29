Mohanlal led Thudarum is now in the fifth week of its theatrical run. It is also facing competition, which could have led to a wash out from ticket windows. But the crime thriller is holding itself very well. In fact, it has showcased good improvement on day 34, which has further raised our expectations. Scroll below for the latest box office collections!

Thudarum Domestic Box Office Collection

The box office collection fell way below the 50 lakh mark on the fifth Tuesday. Tharun Moorthy‘s directorial is already a success, so whatever is being added is only a bonus. As per Sacnilk, Thudarum added 47 lakhs on day 34. Despite the mid-week blues, it clocked around 27% growth in the last 24 hours.

There are other options at the ticket windows, but it is commendable how Thudarum is still attracting an audience. The overall box office collections in 34 days stand at 121.02 crore net, which is around 142.80 crores in gross earnings.

Most would know, Mohanlal starrer is now the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in history after Manjummel Boys (142 crore net). The gap has narrowed down to only 21 crores, but that’s a lot to cover for a film in its fifth week.

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the worldwide box office, Thudarum is the third-highest grosser in Mollywood. It is behind Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores) and L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores).

Take a look at Thudarum’s worldwide box office breakdown in 34 days below:

India net: 121.02 crores

India gross: 142.80 crores

Overseas gross: 93.55 crores

Worldwide gross: 236.55 crores

Mohanlal’s latest release is only 5.21 crores away from beating Manjummel Boys. Even if it garners one crore each day during the upcoming weekend, with decent growth in the overseas market, the goal is achievable. Fingers crossed!

