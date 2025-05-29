Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is now witnessing a constant decline at the ticket windows. Bhool Chuk Maaf has stolen its thunder, making it difficult to reach the ‘hit’ verdict. Scroll below for the latest collections on day 28.

Raid 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial is one day away from completing its fourth week. On day 28, Raid 2 earned an estimated 65 lakhs, witnessing a 23% dip from 85 lakhs minted on Tuesday. The overall box office collections in India have surged to around 169.92 crore net, which is about 200.50 crores in gross earnings.

Housefull 5 will be released in cinemas on June 6, 2025. Unless the early reviews are unfavorable, it is sure to become the leading choice of the audience. This means Raid 2 now has only 8 days to mint moolah.

Take a look at the Raid 2 box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 98.89 cr (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Week 3: 21.57 crores

Week 4: 8.13 crores* (1 day to go)

Total: 169.92 crore net

Including taxes, the gross total stands at 200.50 crores.

Raid 2 Budget & Profits

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh‘s film is reportedly mounted at a cost of 120 crore. It is now a successful affair with returns of 50 crores in the kitty. As per Koimoi‘s parameters, Raid 2 is yet to gain the ‘hit’ verdict, as it will need to earn double its investments, i.e., 240 crores.

The crime thriller still needs around 70 crores more, which will be an impossible goal now.

Take a look at Raid 2 box office summary below:

Budget: 120 crores

Domestic Collection: 169.92 crores

Return on Investment: 41.6%

Worldwide Collection: 231.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection Day 12: Only 67 Lakhs Away From Top 5 Punjabi Grossers Of 2025 – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News