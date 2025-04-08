The trailer for Raid 2, which teases a gripping face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, has already started grabbing attention online. However, fans were quick to point out Riteish’s absence at the much-anticipated trailer launch.

Sources close to the actor revealed that he couldn’t attend the event as he’s neck-deep in the shoot of his upcoming directorial project, Raja Shivaji—a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, being made under his home banner Mumbai Film Company in association with Jio Studios, sees him taking on multiple roles—not just as an actor, but also as producer and director.

The scale of the project, paired with his tight shoot schedule, meant that stepping away wasn’t an option. “He really wanted to be there, but the filming schedule for Raja Shivaji is packed right now,” said a source.

Though not present in person, Riteish is said to be closely following the response to Raid 2’s trailer and has shared his best wishes with the team. With two major projects unfolding simultaneously—Raid 2 and Raja Shivaji—2025 looks set to be a defining year in his career.

