Visfot, originally completed in 2022, faced an unexplained series of delays that left its release in limbo for over two years. Now, the wait is finally over as the creators have chosen a digital release route. Starting on September 6, 2024, ‘Visfot’ will stream exclusively on JioCinema Premium.

This crime thriller showcases a screenplay crafted by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The narrative centers on Riteish Deshmukh’s character, a commercial pilot whose life unravels when he unexpectedly follows his wife to a hotel and discovers her involvement in an extramarital affair. Overwhelmed with despair, he leaves their young child at a nearby restaurant before confronting his wife. In a cruel twist, the child is abducted, triggering a high-stakes and perilous series of events. As the pilot plunges into a web of crime, deceit, and urgency, he embarks on a suspenseful journey, racing against time to rescue his child and face the sinister forces now threatening his world.

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Krystle D’Souza, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Arjun Aneja, Neha Pednekar, and Arham Khan, Visfot is produced by Anuradha Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ritu Chadha. The film features music by Amjad Nadeem and cinematography by Shikhar Bhatnagar.

The trailer for Visfot was released on September 2, 2024. The film delves into the intersecting lives of two families from markedly different socio-economic backgrounds, exploring the effects of betrayal and the impact of cultural and economic disparities. It highlights how a single city can harbor vastly different lives and experiences.

Riteish Deshmukh, who stars in the film, was last seen in the Jio Cinema premium series Pill, which explores the pharmaceutical industry, and in the horror-comedy Kakuda, available on ZEE5.

