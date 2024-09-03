After the unprecedented success of Laila Majnu’s re-release, Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have hinted at another film based on a legendary love story. The two brothers have shared a cryptic post on social media, signaling that they are about to start work on a romantic film.

Imtiaz and Sajid co-wrote Laila Majnu, which was directed by the latter. Since the film is considered one of the best romantic dramas of recent times, fans are excited to see another collaboration between the two brothers. The post came just a few months after Imtiaz had expressed his interest in making a film about Radha and Krishna’s love story.

Imtiaz Ali Shares a Cryptic Post About a Legendary Love Story

Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram on Monday to share a poster featuring the names of some epic love stories. At the center of the image is the title Laila Majnu, which is surrounded by Sassi Punnu, Sohni Mahiwal, Mirza Sahiba, Shireen Farhad, Heer Ranjha, and Romeo Juliet. Tagging Sajid Ali in the post, Imtiaz wrote, “sabki kahani likhi hui hai….how about the next Love Legend?!!”

The post has gotten fans thrilled who expressed their excitement in the comments. “Is this a hint? God please be true,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “Please Cast Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri once again but this time we want happy Ending.” “Bring it on Imtiaz Sir waiting for next love legend,” wrote another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

Can The Post Be a Hint About Imtiaz’s Radha-Krishna Project?

Imtiaz’s post has once again sparked a conversation about his long-awaited Radha Krishna film. The filmmaker officially announced the project back in 2018; however, further updates about it have been awaited ever since. After the release of his latest directorial, Chamkila, earlier his year, Imtiaz said that he still wanted to make the film.

“I want to make the Radha Krishna film. I’m very inspired by their stories and the mythology. But I’ve to bring myself to a position where I can make it, and by that, I don’t mean a physical position. It’s just that I need to imbibe some of the characteristics of Radha and Krishna in myself to be able to make that film,” he said in an interview with News18.

The Jab We Met director added that he is waiting for the right time to begin work on the film. “That time will come, hopefully. To all those who want to watch this film, I would urge them to pray that I can make it,” Imtiaz concluded.

Must Read: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein vs Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office: R Madhavan & Dia Mirza’s Film Needs 427% Higher Collection To Beat Triptii Dimri Starrer But In Reality, It’s Miniscule!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News