Stree 2 is the only new release shining in the theatres. With no new release last Friday, there were minimal options at the ticket windows. Owing to this, many iconic films are coming back to the theatres. Among others are Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Laila Majnu, which receive much love from cine-goers. Take a look at their box office performance so far.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office

Imtiaz Ali brought his creative vision to life with Laila Majnu. Released originally in 2018, Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s film was hailed by critics but was a commercial fail at the box office. It is finally receiving its due credit and has been assigned the “cult classic” tag by the masses.

Laila Majnu was re-released on August 9, 2024. As per the latest box office update, Tripti Dimri starrer has earned 5.80 crores net so far.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office

On the other hand, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza’s iconic romantic drama, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, was re-released in Indian theatres on August 30, 2024. In three days, it has accumulated 1.10 crores net. These figures are pretty fantastic if one considers the 5.55 crores in the lifetime of its initial run.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein vs Laila Majnu Re-Release

It would be safe to say that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is witnessing a better trend at the box office than Laila Majnu. However, it still needs 4.7 crores more into its kitty to achieve the figures garnered by Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari’s film in its re-release. This means a 427% increase in collections will be needed to achieve the milestone.

It is very much possible if R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan‘s film continues its strong hold at the box office. There is no new competition in the near future, which means there’s a huge scope for finding footfalls and minting moolah.

If Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein earns 5.80 crores in its re-release journey, it will earn higher than its original run. What a fantastic box office milestone it would add to the history of Bollywood!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Overseas Box Office Breakdown (18 Days): North America Dominates With 49% Collection, Check Out How Much UK-Ireland & Australia Contributed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News