Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has managed a fantastic momentum in its third week. The horror comedy flick has entered the 500 crore club and is aiming to become the 8th highest-grossing film in India by beating Gadar 2. Here’s a detailed comparison of how Sunny Deol’s film was performing at this point.

The Stree sequel was released on August 15, 2024. Despite a box office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, it emerged victorious in one of the most memorable box office runs. Amar Kaushik’s directorial witnessed a considerable drop on the third Monday, with figures going below the nine crore mark for the first time since its big release.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

The official numbers are out, and Stree 2 has added 7.05 crores more to its box office collection. This is a drop of around 23% compared to Friday figures of 9.25 crores. That’s minimal, considering it was a normal working day. The film will benefit from Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations nationwide in the coming days, so the boost is inevitable!

The overall collection after 19 days comes to 509.40 crores.

Stree 2 vs Gadar 2 on Day 19

On the other hand, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 made earnings of 5.10 crores on day 19, which is about 28% lower than the earnings made by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film.

The total collections of Gadar 2 after day 19 stood at 465.75 crores. When compared, Stree 2 is already leading in the race with approximately 43 crores+ earnings it has gathered so far.

Stree 2 aims to become 8th highest-grossing Indian film

Gadar 2 currently holds the title of 8th highest grosser in India, with lifetime earnings of 525.50 crores. Amar Kaushik’s directorial is fast pacing towards that milestone and only needs 16 crores more. Itnis likely to achieve that feat before this weekend begins!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

