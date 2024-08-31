Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein has failed to make any impact as it got brutally slammed by the wave of Stree 2. It did find some appreciation in some urban pockets, but the overall footfalls weren’t enough to move the needle in the collection. Currently running in its third week, the film is left with limited shows and is heading towards a lifetime run of below 50 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama was released on Independence Day in a clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa. As we all know, the storm of Stree 2 caused a rampage at ticket windows, destroying all other films present in theatres, especially in the Hindi belt. In such a situation, the Akshay Kumar starrer even failed to earn a respectable total.

As per the latest collection update, Khel Khel Mein has turned out to be a huge disaster at the Indian box office, earning just 27 crores net in 16 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 31.86 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film is a washout, as just 11 crores gross have come so far, and the run is almost over there. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 42.86 crores gross after 16 days.

On a daily basis, Khel Khel Mein is just hanging in there due to no major releases and is earning minimal numbers. At a given pace, the film will end its run much below the mark of 50 crores gross, which will be a big embarrassment for the film.

Khel Khel Mein, released on August 15, also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

