Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his next big film, The Greatest Of All Time, and the countdown is in the final stage. Yes, the film is releasing next Thursday, and we’re just five days away from the big release. The advance booking for the same is now open, and as expected, Thalapathy fans are buying tickets like crazy, as the mark of 50 lakh has been crossed in no time. Keep reading to know about the pre-release box office report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT is an action entertainer mounted on a big scale and made on a humongous budget. It’s a very special film for all Thalapathy fans as it’s one of the last two films in the superstar’s career, and his hardcore fans will make sure that it achieves some unprecedented milestones at the box office. It seems that the magnum opus is on the right track to fetch big money whenever it arrives in theatres.

Coming to the advance booking for day 1, on BookMyShow, only 25 shows were listed for Chennai, and in no time, these shows were sold out, which suggests a crazy buzz for The Greatest Of All Time in Tamil Nadu. Speaking about the entire nation, the film has sold tickets worth 58 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) as of 6:30 pm IST.

In terms of admissions, The Greatest Of All Time has sold over 20,000 tickets across the nation for day 1, and the majority of business is coming from Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka. Currently, only the Tamil version of the film has been listed for advance booking, and only limited shows have been listed. Very soon, the Telugu and the Hindi versions will be opened for pre-sales.

The GOAT releases in theatres on September 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

