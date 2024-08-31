From snarky superhero movies (we’re looking at you, Deadpool and Wolverine) to joyful sequels, drama-laced Romances, and horror flicks, the summer of 2024 packed a whole lot of star power that also translated to big box office earnings. However, despite the star-studded summer, 2024 earned 20% less than the summer of 2023 at the worldwide box office.

According to a recent report on Deadline, the 2024 summer season is looking to close with a total of $3.6 billion per Comscore. This is half a billion lighter than summer 2023’s $4.09 billion. Granted, 2023 had over 50 new anticipated releases compared to 2024’s 44 titles. However, $500 million is a significant gap that will not be filled by the six new Labor Day weekend releases projected to earn in single digits at the box office.

After a slow year, the 2024 box office was revived with a slew of summer releases.

Following a string of disappoints from summer films including The Fall Guy and Furiosa: Mad Max Saga, Will Smith jumpstarted the Summer Box Office with his hit sequel Bad Boys Ride Or Die, which has grossed over $400 million worldwide. Disney is responsible for over 50% of Summer’s earnings. Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine earned $1.6 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively. Indie Horror flick Longlegs was also a suprise summer hit, grossing over $100 million against a budget of $10 Million.

Meanwhile, the Sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus, Disaster flick Twisters and romantic drama It Ends With Us helped push the summer box office earnings past the $3 billion mark. However, anticipated releases such as Borderlands and The Crow proved big disappointments, collectively grossing less than $30 million worldwide.

10 Highest Grossing 2024 Summer Films (via Box Office Mojo)

Inside Out 2 – $1.6 Billion Deadpool and Wolverine- $1.2 Billion Despicable Me 4 – $886.7 Million Bad Boys Ride Or Die – $402.5 Million Kingdom Of Planet of The Apes – $397.3 Million Twisters – $349.5 Million A Quiet Place: Day One – $261.5 Million It Ends With Us – $248.3 Million Alien: Romulus – $231.8 Million Garfield The Movie – $257.2 Million

Only three films from the 2024 Summer releases crossed the $500 million mark. In comparison, the 2023 summer fared slightly better, with seven films passing the milestone.

10 Highest Grossing 2023 Summer Films

Barbie – $1.3 Billion Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845.5 Million Oppenheimer – $777.9 Million Fast X – $704.7 Million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $687.9 Million The Little Mermaid – $568.9 Million Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One – $551,947,297 Elemental – $469.4 Million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $438.9 Million Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny- $380.9 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

