The Greatest Of All Time is witnessing a record-breaking trend ahead of its big release. Thalapathy Vijay starrer is arriving at theatres in less than a week, and the pre-release buzz is sky-high. And we’re not only taking about South or India, but also the overseas circuits. Pre-sales have commenced, and the graph is boosting with excellent numbers! Scroll below for the latest advance booking update for day 1.

Apart from the excitement for the sci-fi action genre, fans are also attached to the film because of emotional reasons. Thalapathy Vijay is heading to enter politics in full-fledged mode, and GOAT is his penultimate film. It will achieve some milestones at the box office, starting from pre-sales.

GOAT Overseas Advance Booking Day 1

There are almost five days until release, and The Greatest Of All Time has already added 10 crores gross to its box office via advance booking for the opening day. The USA is leading the race with the highest sales, although the data released so far is only for the premiere shows.

Take a look at the breakup of overseas sales of GOAT below:

Gulf- 1.57 crores gross

UAE- 1.08 crores gross

USA (only premieres)- 2.76 crores gross

Malaysia- 1.06 crores g r oss

g oss Canada- 0.99 crores gross

The excitement will rise at its peak as the release day gets closer and Thalapathy led film will only witness a massive boost in numbers!

The Greatest Of All Time Overseas Deal

As previously reported, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has sold the 3rd highest theatrical rights for a Tamil film in the overseas markets. The makers reportedly took home a whopping 53 crores. Leo (66 crores) and Thuglife (63 crores) are the top 2 on the list.

More about GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The other cast members include Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

GOAT will be released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

