The magic of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s trio still exists, and it’s relevant as the re-release of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has clocked an impressive start at the Indian box office. Amid the absence of new noteworthy films, yesterday, several old Bollywood films, including RHTDM, reappeared in theatres. It registered an impressive day 1 collection, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film was originally released in theatres on October 19, 2001. During its original theatrical run, this Bollywood romantic drama was a big failure, but over the years, with its television telecast, it gained massive popularity, and even the songs became evergreen chartbusters. This legacy has helped the film to attract impressive footfalls yesterday.

Released across a limited number of locations in India, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein amassed more than 10 lakh on its day 1 with re-release, as per Sacnilk. This is really a good start, as the film is running in just 200+ shows in India. Today, being a Saturday, there will be a good rise in the collection, and at several locations, the evening and night shows are showing solid occupancy.

For those who don’t know, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein earned around 41 lakh on its original opening day. So, if we compare it with the re-release, the film has earned more than 24% of its original opening day 23 years later, which is simply superb. If we add this to the lifetime collection of RHTDM, it goes up to 5.65 crores+ against the budget of 6 crores. It’ll be interesting to see how fast the film recovers the budget.

Meanwhile, RHTDM also stars Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee, Smita Jaykar, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

