It is exciting to witness Stree 2 unlocking milestones even in its third week. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy flick completed its second week with the highest collections ever in Hindi cinema. All eyes were on the third Friday, and below is what the early trends suggest for day 16.

With the initiation of the third week, the Stree sequel fell below the 10 crore mark for the first time. It brought 9.10 crores on the third Thursday, and one could say these are damn good numbers. In fact, even biggies starring superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas fail to witness such trends. Hail Amar Kaushik because he’s done the unimaginable! One only wonders the number of records it will continue to break in the coming days.

Stree 2 Early Trends Day 16

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has already been declared a super-hit at the box office. So whatever numbers it is adding is only a bonus! As per the early trends flowing in, it has added another 7.50-8.50 crores to its kitty. This is a drop of around 17-7% compared to 9.10 crores earned on day 15.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

(paid previews) Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 40.75 crores

Day 12: 20.20 crores

Day 13: 12.25 crores

Day 14: 10.40 crores

Day 15: 9.10 crores

Day 16: 7-8 crores

The overall collections after 16 days will land somewhere between 460.6-461.6 crores. Even if Stree 2 manages to bring 20 crores on each day of the weekend, it will enter the 500 crore club. From there, the exciting game towards defeating Gadar 2 and Pathaan will begin!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

