Saaho celebrates its five years of theatrical journey today. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, the action-thriller enjoyed a lot of pre-release buzz. However, it turned out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office due to its high cast salary and massive budget. Scroll below as we revisit the business!

The Sujeeth directorial was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Directed by Sujeeth, the supporting cast featured Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While star performances, VFX, and the high-octane action sequences received a big thumbs up from critics as well as audiences, the 2019 movie was majorly criticized for its direction and script.

Saaho Budget vs Box Office Collection

Prabhas starrer was made on an estimated budget of a whopping 350 crores. It earned 311 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office, which is about 11% less than its cost. To gain the hit verdict, it needed to at least earn 700 crores, but what happened was quite the opposite. Thus, Saaho was declared a flop affair at the Indian box office.

Prabhas’ salary for Saaho

If the online reports are to be believed, the Darling star charged a staggering sum of 100 crores for his role in Saaho. That takes up about 30% of the budget. Considering the other cast salaries and production work, one cannot blame the producers for the high cost of the action thriller.

Saaho (Hindi) was a hit

In Hindi, Prabhas’ film cost an estimated 70 crores and garnered 149 crores in its lifetime. Saaho was declared a hit in the Hindi language since it made almost double its budget! This also made up around 48% of the total earnings in all languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

