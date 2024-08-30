Stree 2 has entered its third week at the box office but refuses to pause its tremendous run. With the completion of two weeks, it has created history with the highest Week 2 collections in Hindi cinema. It has left Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, and many others behind to conquer the #1 spot. Scroll below for all the details!

At the box office, the Stree sequel currently stands at 453.60 crores after completion of 15 days. It fell slightly below the ten crore mark for the first time since its big release on the third Thursday as 9.10 crores came in. But there’s nothing to worry about, as many milestones have already been achieved, and the horror-comedy flick is officially a super-hit affair!

Stree 2 Week 2 Collections

In the second week, Stree 2 has accumulated 145.80 crores. This is even beyond the lifetime collections of the original film, which had garnered 129.67 crores in its lifetime. But the bigger milestone is the fact that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has scored the highest Week 2 earnings in all of Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the top 10 Week 2 collections at the Hindi box office below:

Stree 2: 145.80 crores Baahubali 2: 143.25 crores Gadar 2: 141.1 crores Animal: 134.47 crores Jawan: 130.73 crores Dangal: 115.96 crores The Kashmir Files: 108.97 crores PK: 95.78 crores Sanju: 92.67 crores Pathaan: 91.50 crores

If one compares Stree 2 with Pathaan, this is about 59% higher in earnings. The action thriller was made on a staggering budget of 300 crores, and despite Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has managed to score between footfalls and earnings!

A fantastic run, indeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

