Kalki 2898 AD created a storm at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama is the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The sequel is officially in the works, and the team is going on floors sooner than you think. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the records that Part 2 is eyeing!

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024 worldwide. It received an excellent score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nag Ashwin’s directorial was majorly hailed for its VFX, high-octane action sequences, strong BGM, and star performances. The supporting cast also featured Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandan, and Disha Patani. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur were also seen in cameo roles.

Producers share an exciting update on Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

It’s a moment of prise as Prabhas’ magnum opus is being screened at the Moscow International Film Week. At the international event, producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt confirmed that the sequel will go on floors early next year. “The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it (sic),” they confirmed in a conversation with News 18.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is expected to be bigger and better! Take a look at 3 major box office records the sequel is guaranteed to surpass:

Highest Telugu grossers in North America

Baahubali 2 remains unbeatable, with box office collections of 183.40 crores, and is the #1 Tollywood film in North America. Prabhas’ 2024 biggie surpassed RRR, Salaar, and Saaho, among other Telugu films. But it concluded its run at the #2 position, at 152.30 crores in the USA/ Canada markets.

Nag Ashwin will be leaving no stone unturned to beat SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and emerge #1 in North America. And we certainly cannot wait to witness that milestone!

Top 5 Highest Indian Grossers Worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD finished its theatrical run as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office with earnings of 1054.67 crores gross. It needed 1163 crores+ to defeat Pathaan and mark its official entry into the Top 5. While that couldn’t happen, we’re confident Part 2 will achieve that mark!

Highest Opening at the Indian Box Office

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s OG film made an earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office with 93 crores in the kitty. But it landed at the #3 spot among the highest Indian openers after RRR (134 crores), Baahubali 2 (121 crores), and KGF Chapter 2 (116 crores).

After the massive success of the first film, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will surely hit a century on the opening day and hopefully emerge as the highest-opener in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

