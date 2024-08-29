Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 continues to dominate Indian screens. There’s slight competition given Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have tanked at the box office. It is competing really well, even in the overseas circuits. Scroll below for details on the worldwide collections on day 14.

At the Indian box office, the Stree sequel accumulated 444.50 crores net on day 14. A double-digit score was somehow managed on the second Wednesday as 10.40 crores came in. It has also left behind the lifetime collections of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which earned 434.62 crores.

The gross collections of Stree 2 stand at 524.51 crores net in India. On the other hand, the film is only one crore away from clocking a century in the international circuit. Adding those 99 crores to the overall numbers, the worldwide total of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film surges to 623.51 crores gross.

Talking about the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office, Stree 2 is currently at the number 10 spot. It is now only 53 crores away from beating Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross) to steal its #9 position.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films globally below:

Dangal: 1970 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 893.19 crores PK: 831.50 crores Gadar 2: 685.19 crores Stree 2: 623.51 crores

The horror-comedy flick will become the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film after beating Gadar 2. From there, the real test will begin as it will need to enter the 800 crore club in order to surpass PK. The pace in coming days will majorly determine if that will be possible.

