Stree 2 Box Office: 81 Crores Away From Creating History By Defeating Gadar 2 To Become The Highest-Grossing Sequel In Bollywood

It has been one hell of a journey for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2, which is currently chasing the 450 crore mark. The official numbers are out, and this horror comedy flick is only 81 crores away from conquering the throne of the highest-grossing Bollywood sequel of all time. Scroll below as we decode the number game.

In merely two weeks, the Stree sequel has earned a total of 444.50 crores at the Indian box office. Many were worried that the collections of the second Wednesday would drop below the 10 crore mark, but this Amar Kaushik’s directorial did not disappoint. Approximately 10.40 crores were added to the kitty on day 14.

Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood sequel!

It is to be noted that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 holds the title of highest-grossing Bollywood sequel with lifetime earnings of 525.50 crores. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the period action drama enjoyed an earth-shattering run and earned almost 582% higher collections than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The original part had made 77 crores in its lifetime.

Stree 2 vs Gadar 2

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is also witnessing one of the best journeys at the Indian box office. Within only two weeks, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Yash’s biggie KGF: Chapter 2 (434.62 crores) in the Hindi language.

In order to beat Gadar 2 and become the highest-grossing Bollywood sequel of all time, Stree 2 will need 81 crores+ more into its kitty. The horror comedy sequel is expected to beat Pathaan (543.22 crores) in its lifetime, which exceeds Sunny Deol‘s film. So, there is a high chance that this milestone will be unlocked in the coming days. It is now to be seen how soon Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film manages to achieve that mark.

The hold at the box office is pretty strong. If Amar Kaushik’s directorial manages to maintain its momentum, it will soon become the biggest Bollywood sequel, sooner than our expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

