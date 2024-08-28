Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Advance Booking Boom: Nani’s Action Drama Crosses $325K Mark In North America

Tomorrow marks a significant day for Tollywood as Nani’s highly anticipated action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram hits theatres. Following the disappointment of recent big releases on Independence Day—Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart—the industry has high hopes for Vivek Athreya’s directorial venture. The film, backed by a well-crafted trailer and aggressive promotions, has generated considerable buzz, and the advance bookings reflect this anticipation.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Advance Booking In North America

In North America, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has already crossed the $325K mark in pre-sales, with 1 day still remaining before the premieres. With this momentum, the film is expected to surpass $500K, potentially outpacing Nani’s previous blockbuster Dasara, which grossed $640K from its USA premieres. Nani, who enjoys a strong fan base in the US, is poised to deliver another hit with this vigilante thriller.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Advance Booking In India

The excitement is equally palpable in India, especially in the Telugu states. The film is projected to gross between 15 to 20 crore on its opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. However, the movie encountered an unexpected hurdle in Hyderabad.

All shows in the PVR-INOX chain were suddenly removed last night for unknown reasons, causing concern among fans. Co-producer Kalyan Dasari reassured fans that the issue is being addressed, though the advance bookings in national chains across Telugu states have yet to commence.

Despite this setback, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has already amassed 50 lakhs gross from PVR-INOX in Hyderabad before the shows were pulled.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Pre-Release Business

The film’s theatrical business in the Telugu states is valued at around 30 crore. Its total worldwide business target is 42 crore, including 6 crore from overseas rights. The film is expected to break even easily, provided it receives a positive reception.

With Nani’s previous film Hi Nanna grossing over 75 crore worldwide, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is positioned to be another major success in his career.

If the film lives up to its hype, it could establish itself as one of the top contenders in Tollywood this year, potentially launching a new franchise, as Nani hinted during promotions. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await the film’s release to see if it will surpass Dasara and solidify Nani’s status as a bankable star.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: SJ Suryah Compares Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaram Director With Quentin Tarantino; Says, “Vivek Athreya Adds Magic To Formulaic Stories”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News