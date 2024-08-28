Vaazha Box Office Collection Day 13: With 242% ROI, Anand Menon’s Film Is 4 Crore Away From Dethroning Abraham Ozler As 2024's 9th Highest Mollywood Grosser!

Vaazha, the latest offering from Mollywood, has proven to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Directed by Anand Menon, this modestly budgeted film has not only captured the hearts of the audience but also delivered remarkable financial success. With a production cost of just 5 crore, Vaazha has already earned 12.10 crore in net profit, achieving an impressive ROI of 242%. Keep reading to know more!

The film opened to a commendable 10.85 crore in its first week (8 days). This was followed by a strong performance during its second weekend, raking in 4.55 crore. On its second Monday, Vaazha collected 1.05 crore, and on Tuesday, it added another 0.75 crore to its tally, bringing its total net collection in India to 17.10 crore (20.17 crore gross).

Vaazha has also made waves internationally, earning 6.5 crore from overseas markets, bringing the film’s worldwide gross to an impressive 26.67 crore. The film, currently ranked 10th among the top-grossing Malayalam films of 2024, is only 4 crores away from overtaking Abraham Ozler, which currently holds the 9th position.

Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024:

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Vaazha: 17.10 crore

Notably, Vaazha has become the third most profitable Mollywood film of 2024, following Premalu with an astonishing ROI of 745.55% and Manjummel Boys with 471.25%.

To beat Manjummel Boys’ record, Vaazha needs to add more 11.5 crore business to its kitty to make 472% ROI. This would make Vaazha year’s 2nd biggest successful film, further solidifying its place in Mollywood history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

