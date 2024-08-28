Demonte Colony 2 is working like a black magic at the box office and in 12 days the films stands at 40.25 crore at the box office. In India, the film has earned 29.60 crore net and has registered 6.25 crore gross collection overseas. The film might take a historical turn if it continues to maintain its pace for another week.

Demonte Colony 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

On the twelfth day in India, horror films witnessed a 62% drop, and a collection of 1 was registered.30 crore. However, it has witnessed a major landmark worldwide with its 40.25 crore total.

Crushes Rajinikanth In Top 10

ArulNithi’s film has taken the 9th spot in the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 (Worldwide). In doing so, it has pushed Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam a spot below, snatching the 9th position for itself. In 12 days, the film has earned 19% higher than the lifetime collection of the Rajinikanth film.

Next Target Set

After crossing Lal Salaam, it would be a huge achievement for Demonte Colony 2 if it is able to surpass Garudan and Dhanush‘s Captain Miller, reshuffling the top 10 charts further. However, currently, it seems like an impossible task.

Check out the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2024 (worldwide) here.

1. Raayan: 155.37 crore

2. Indian 2: 150.94 crore

3. Maharaja: 109.13 crore

4. Aranamanai 4: 100.24 crore

5. Thangalaan: 89 crore

6. Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

7. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

8. Garudan: 61.33 crore

9. Demonte Colony 2: 40.25 crore* (in 12 days)

10. Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

