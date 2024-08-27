The Greatest Of All Time is going to be the first thunderous opener from Kollywood in 2024. The current year hasn’t been that great for the Tamil film industry, as there have been no big money spinners. Yes, there are successful films, but collections haven’t been up to the level of Jailer and Leo, which rocked Kollywood last year. This is expected to change with Thalapathy Vijay’s film coming next month.

Yes, The GOAT is scheduled to be released next month, and it is expected to set the cash registers ringing. As it is one of Vijay’s final two films before he enters full-time politics, the biggie is expected to witness a crazy response from fans, and there’s a chance that it might register the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film.

For those who don’t know, Leo is currently the biggest Kollywood opener at the Indian box office, with a collection of 66 crores. Surpassing this number won’t be easy, but it is still beatable, considering the craze for Thalapathy Vijay. However, there’s one major hurdle in its way, making the task a bit difficult.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, there will be special shows of The Greatest Of All Time in India and overseas. Both in India and overseas, the shows of The GOAT will begin as early as 4 a.m. However, in Tamil Nadu, which is the fort of Thalapathy Vijay, there won’t be any special shows, and regular shows will be given starting from 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. This won’t make a big difference, but yes, the film will face some dent due to it.

The ticket rates for special shows are usually very high, and for big stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth, all shows run with full occupancy. So, no special shows in Tamil Nadu means there will be a loss of a reasonable chunk of business generated at the box office.

Still, hardcore Vijay fans will make sure The Greatest Of All Time shatters Leo’s opening day record.

