Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in a titular role, is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. The film is carrying an immense buzz on the ground level, and it has the potential to smash almost all pre-existing records at the Indian box office. Specifically, the Hindi dubbed version could challenge the domination of Prabhas in the Hindi belt as the much-awaited sequel could surpass milestones achieved by the Darling star. Keep reading to know more!

It’s now proven that from the South, Prabhas is the biggest superstar in the Hindi belt. Right from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has shown his box office pull, and except for Radhe Shyam, none of his films have failed here. Compared with his contemporaries, he is ahead by a huge distance, and surpassing him in terms of stardom isn’t easy.

However, Allu Arjun has a golden chance to dent Prabhas’ unreal domination with just one film. For those who don’t know, Prabhas’ two milestones keep him at the top in terms of box office pull. The first milestone is the opening day collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), which was a staggering 41 crores back in 2017.

Apart from the opening day, the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) is another milestone for Prabhas. For the unversed, the biggie did a business of 511 crores, and till now, it’s the only Hindi dubbed film from the South to enter the 500 crore club. These two feats keep the superstar at the top of his game in the Hindi belt.

Considering the genuine interest among the audience, Pushpa 2 (Hind) will easily beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) in terms of opening day. Surpassing the lifetime collection of 511 crores will be completely dependent on the content. If the Pushpa sequel clicks well with the masses, it will easily cross Baahubali 2’s lifetime.

So, it could be said that Allu Arjun has a chance of denting the unreal domination of Prabhas in the Hindi belt of India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

