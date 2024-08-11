Despite being from a celebrity family with his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah and uncle Chiranjeevi already established in the film industry, the actor had faced challenges in the early stages of his career.

In an open discussion at an event in Hyderabad Allu Arjun revealed that after his debut he struggled to find work because of his appearance. He shared that even though his debut film Gangotri was a commercial success he didn’t receive good film offers as he didn’t fit the typical leading man image because of his looks. Talking about the same he said, “Gangotri was a hit but as I didn’t look good I didn’t get good film offers. Although the film was successful I felt like I had failed as an artist because I couldn’t make a significant impact on anyone. It felt like I went from 0 to low and I was a nobody.”

However Allu Arjun’s career took a positive turn when he attended the screening of Nithin starrer Dil with a friend. It was there when director Sukumar approached him with the script for Arya. Even though Sukumar was a debut director Allu Arjun liked the story and agreed to be a part of the film. Sharing about the same Allu Arjun said “Sukumar was a new director but I was impressed by his script. Even Chiranjeevi heard the script and appreciated it. When the film completed 125 days in theaters I received an award from Chiranjeevi which was a proud moment for me.”

Allu Arjun recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Arya and praised Sukumar for his impact on his career. During the event he said, “If there is one person who has changed my life then surely it is Sukumar. Whether I had hits or flops Sukumar helped me find my path as an actor.”

On the professional front Allu Arjun is preparing for the release of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. This film is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar. In the sequel Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also returning to their roles.

Pushpa 2 will continue the story from where the first part ended. The film is supposed to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

