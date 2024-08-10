A prior interview, in which he alluded to having ‘two-timed’ in a previous relationship has gone viral on the internet. He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is now engaged to Shobitha.

Following his recent engagement, fans posted one of Naga Chaitanya’s older videos on social media. In one such video, Naga Chaitanya gave a surprising answer to the question of being in two relationships, simultaneously.

In a promotion video taken for his movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Naga wass asked if he has ever been unfaithful by being in two relationships at the same time. While co-star Anu Emmanuel replied she hadn’t, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard and remarked, “Everyone should have the opportunity to experience everything in life. That’s when you mature and realize, “Okay, I’ve had all the experiences; now it’s time to settle down.”

Naga and Samantha were cast opposite each other in multiple films, leading to a relationship. However, by 2021, both stars had decided to part ways and ultimately divorced. Although it was unclear which relationship he was referring to, it piqued interest as it emerged amid rumors of his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Soon after, Shobitha’s name began to surface on the internet alongside Naga Chaitanya’s.

Naga’s alleged relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala came to light amid suspicions of a new connection when the two published individual photographs from a woodland adventure, implying a joint experience. Although they have not posted any images together, their similar backgrounds have prompted speculation that they are dating. Everyone was caught off guard by their quick engagement. So, Samantha’s followers spread the old footage, claiming that Naga Chaitanya had two faces from the start.

Must Read: Were Thalapathy Vijay & Mahesh Babu The Initial Choices For Mani Ratnam’s Epic Saga Ponniyin Selvan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News