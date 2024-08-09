Naga Chaitanya, a standout actor in Telugu films known for his versatility and simple approach, has made his own career with multiple outstanding performances, following in the footsteps of his father, Nagarjuna.

Chaitanya previously married the gorgeous Samantha Prabhu. However, their marriage had to cease for undisclosed reasons. Shobhita Dhulipala is a talented and charming actress who has received recognition for her debut role in Made in Heaven. Shobhita, known for her beauty and beautiful screen presence, has branched out into films and web series, demonstrating her versatility and devotion.

With their engagement news circulating on social media today, we sought out Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, to see what the future holds for these lovebirds.

The couple got engaged at 9:42 am on August 08, 2024, but decided to mention the date as 8/8/8. The date 8-8-8 holds importance for their engagement due to numerological and astrological reasons as well. Numerologically, the combination of 8s is interpreted as a symbol of infinity, representing an infinite bond and eternal love.

According to the astrological alignments, a big window opens up for the couple during the first half of 2025, and Guruji predicts that they will decide to tie the knot then. He also believes that their marriage is poised to be a delightful voyage of togetherness.

Naga Chaitanya, with his calm attitude and compassionate temperament, and Shobhita, with her intelligence and grace, are likely to have a harmonious marriage, says Guruji. Their charts show a strong alignment of emotional temperaments, implying that they will comprehend each other’s wants and desires at a deeper level.

The planets indicate that Shobhita will be a helpful and loving companion to not only Naga Chaitanya but also his family. Shobhita‘s inherent empathy and grasp of family values will help her form close relationships with her husband’s family. This is likely to bring Naga Chaitanya much joy, as he places a high importance on family life.

