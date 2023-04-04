Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021 leaving after being married for about four years. While both are doing well in their respective lives. Recently there was a report claimed that Naga’s alleged romance with Ponniyin Selvan star Shobhita Dhulipala, and it further mentioned that Samantha reacted to those rumors. The Super Deluxe star now took it upon herself to dismiss that claim by taking it to her social media account. Scroll below to get all the details.

As per the mentioned report, she allegedly addressed Naga and Shobhita’s romance rumors while promoting her film. The actress is already struggling in her personal life owing to her health issue of myositis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her Twitter account to dismiss the report. She retweeted the report with the quote, “I never said this.” The rumors about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya started doing the rounds of the internet after they got spotted having dinner together. The picture of them went viral all over the internet. He even reportedly admitted being in a happy state when questioned about his relationship status.

Check out Samantha’s response here:

The report in question was published by Siasat Daily, and according to that Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears, irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone”.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring in the Indian chapter of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has her upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam all set to hit the theatres.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Suriya 42: Suriya’s Upcoming Project’s Digital Rights Get Sold To An OTT Platform For A Whopping Price Of 80 Crores? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News