Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her millions of fans shocked when she announced her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. While Samantha has now indulged herself in some quality work, ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has been grabbing headlines for moving on personally as well. Naga Chaitanya’s affair with Ponniyin Selvan actress Shobhita Dhulipala has been the talk of the town. When asked about the same, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for the first time, had a lot to say.

Shaakuntalam actress reacted to rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating Shobhita Dhulipala, and like always, she didn’t seem to mince her words. While promoting her film, she talked about how she is not bothered about anyone else’s life but also had some pointers for her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Siasat Daily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears, irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone”.

Recently, Samantha opened up on the dark days of her life when she was trying to move on. Samantha confessed that she had the darkest thoughts while she was struggling to move on but she decided not to let these thoughts destroy her and took one step at a time to move forward. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021, four years after their marriage. The actress was fighting an autoimmune condition called myositis post her divorce.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya, in an interview, confessed to being in a happy state when asked about his relationship. The alleged affair came out in public when a picture of Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala’s dinner date went viral. Meanwhile, Samantha was also in the news for moving on with someone special, but the rumours faded soon.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release Shaakuntalam. The actress will soon start working on the Indian Chapter of the web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Accepting Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ During Her Separation With Naga Chaitanya, Says “I Thought, Why Should I Hide?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News