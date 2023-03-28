Rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala has been making headlines for quite some time now. While rumoured, lovebirds are yet to confirm or deny their love affair rumours, a photo from their recent trip has surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. The actor has been at the receiving end ever since his rumours of his new love affair began to make headlines, especially after he announced his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In October 2021, the duo shocked everyone when they announced their separation on social media ahead of their 4th wedding anniversary. The actor has repeatedly been asked about his new love life, replying to which he once said, “I am just going to smile.”

Recently, a London-based chef took to social media where he shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya. However, netizens were quick to spot his rumoured girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala in the background. The caption read, “It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thankyou for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon @michelinguide.” Soon after the photo surfaced, netizens trolled the couple.

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “sobithaa d my lady officially datinggg vth chayy fmkk,” while another said, “#Sho-YU ? I think it’s time to make it official news soon chay … everyone moves on in life… nothing wrong in it.. Even Samantha had a bad relationship with siddarth in past before marriage and moved on…”

A third user wrote, “@chayakkineni @sobhitad just make it official na apudu ma papa ni vadilestaru blame game nunchi . Ma sam ki daridram vadilindi anukuntam ……”

“Looked and jumped out of the bag. Chetanya’s stupid fans insulted Samantha, didn’t they? Family man, Oo antava, other relationships, don’t want to have children,” write a fourth netizen.

“@chayakkineni like how can you move on that easily @sobhitad what skills we need to have to be a home breaker lessons to the public please so that PPL out there can be cautious,” said a fifth user.

Earlier, a source had revealed, “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s viral photo?

