Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most celebrated and adored actresses in Hindi and South industries, and the actress is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. After the trailer’s release, fans are even more excited about the film. Amid promotions of the film, the actress recently opened up about pay parity & unapologetically shared her opinion. Scroll below to read the details!

Sam enjoys a massive fanbase, and she never misses a chance when it comes to interacting with her fans. Be it reacting to any rumour about her to even indulging in social media banters, she knows how to treat her fans. She is also known for being brutally honest, and recently, the actress spoke about pay parity in the industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is now among one of the most respected stars in the industry, talked about the pay parity in the film industry and said, “I am fighting hard, not directly…it’s not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say, ‘Yes, we want to pay you this much.’ I shouldn’t have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work.”

Talking more about it, Samantha further added, “When I put up this quote in my bio which says, ‘Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond’ and when you are a woman in this industry, it’s not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits, but then you need that a little more. There’s stress on a ‘little more’ because it’s just that much harder.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis, a rare auto-immune disease, last year. Taking a break from the shoot, she invested her time into treatment, and she has now bounced back.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel. Apart from it, she also has another project lined up with Vijay Deverakonda, Khushi, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023.

