Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with ‘Oo Antava’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has talked about dating in her recent tweet.

A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked “I know it’s not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2.”

To which Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: “Who will love me like you do.”

It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation.

Who will love me like you do 🫶🏻 https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of their 2010 film Ye Maya Chesave. The two soon became good friends. The two soon began dating but made it official years later. In 2017, they tied the knot in two ceremonies in Goa in the presence of their family and friends. In 2021, the duo called it quits as they announced their divorce.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama ‘Shakuntalam‘ which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

