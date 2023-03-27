SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made the entire country proud by bagging a historic victory at Oscars 2023. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film has proved to be a major turnaround for Indian films in front of the world. While everyone continues to gaga over its triumph, reports about the cost of the Oscars campaign are making people go crazy. Now, none other than Rajamouli’s son has broken his silence on the matter.

In the last few days, we came across reports stating the team of RRR spent a bomb amount of 80 crores for the Oscars campaign. It all started when director Tammareddy Bhardwaj took a dig at the magnum opus by saying 8 to 10 films could be made with so much money, revealing the campaign cost to be 80 crores. Now, SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli, has closed the debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Track Tollywood, during an interview SS Karthikeya said, “We started with the projection of Rs 5 crore for the campaign which itself was a bit high for us. We divided the campaign into three phases and once we received the nomination, we ramped up the campaign with more screenings which is where we ended up spending more than anticipated.” He revealed spending just 8.5 crores for the campaign.

For the unversed, RRR was denied as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. As the film received tremendous response in the west and was considered Oscar-worthy, the makers decided to carry out the campaign. This practice did help the film as it successfully bagged a nomination and eventually won a trophy.

Well, spending 8.5 crores for the Oscars campaign was totally worth it as RRR did live up to the expectations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kabzaa Director Slams Multiplex ‘People’ Of Lowering The Volume Of His Film To Save Electricity, Asks To Remove The Film If It’s Not Collecting Revenue

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News