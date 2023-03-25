Kannada language period action film Kabzaa is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film was released last week amidst high expectations. However, the flick is witnessing a slow run at the box office. The film’s director R Chandru blames Multiplex owners for tampering with the film’s quality, resulting in poor performance.

The period actioner, starring Upendra Rao, Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and Murali Sharma, premiered in theatres on March 17, 2023. The film was released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—and in 4,000 theatres nationwide.

Filmmaker R Chandru told Metro Saga that the theatre owners might take it out if his movie Kabzaa isn’t collecting any revenue. “Almost 3K to 4K theatres are used for screening Kabzaa. Everyone has watched the film by now. I will see the graph where the films are doing well and not. It’s unnecessary. I don’t want to make it 50 days and 100 days. The money invested should come back.”

“I told my distributors on the phone places having no collection could remove my film. And places having collections may add a few more shows,” adds Kabzaa director.

Director R Chandru further disclosed that Multiplex theatre owners purposefully turn down the volume of every film for financial reasons. “This might hurt a few people, but still, I will say this. When the audio frequency of a film is increased, these multiplex people get more electricity expenses. Ultimately, they don’t want our film to succeed,” alleges R Chandru.

“Having 5% volume for a show, they deliberately reduce it to 3.5%, which makes them save at least Rs 10,000. By just switching off 2 speakers, they save a lot of money. This is not some misconception. I have listened to such cases many times. They just want to make benefit by doing this. By next time I will make sure I will get involved and try to stop this,” he adds.

