With the increasing popularity of South cinema, fans are waiting to watch another commercial movie, and Nani is all set to entertain them with Dasara. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for the film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. While there is a buzz around the film’s release, many also compare it to previous superhits, Yash’s KGF and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Despite the comparison, Nani is confident about his movie and recently confirmed that it is nothing like the two movies.

Dasara is set to feature a furious protagonist who hails from a rural background and goes after the powerful ones. While the viewers already witnessed a similar theme in KGF and Pushpa, read further to know Nani’s views on it.

Since the makers of Dasara dropped its awaited trailer, it has been compared to Yash-starrer KGF and Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa due to its action sequences and rural backdrop. Amid the discussion, Nani broke his silence and assured the audience they would witness a new story with the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nani talked about the movie’s theme and said, “It is very rural, rustic and at the same time genuine drama. The emotions will feel larger than life, so that’s a great combination.” Nani claimed that the audience would believe in the story and added, “You will feel it’s all believable. It has a background of coal mines. The culture, traditions, the way they live, everything will make you a part of them, and you will start rooting for the character.”

“No matter how sophisticated you are, you will feel like screaming in the theatre,” he concluded.

During the conversation, Nani also revealed that there would not be a second part of the film as it is a complete story.

Dasara will see Nani play the role of a drunkard named Dharani, who earns a living by stealing coal. However, a turn of events makes him turn against influential people and go after them. Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, the movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

