Next Thursday, two big films from two different industries are releasing in theatres. One is Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa from Bollywood, and the other one is Nani’s Dasara from Tollywood. As both are made on a huge scale, expectations are really high. Ahead of the exciting clash at the box office, Nani recently opened up about competing with a veteran like Devgn. Keep reading to know more!

Nani is set to enter a pan-India scene with his upcoming film. The trailer has sparked excitement among fans and neutral viewers. Even though some are trolling it for being a copy of Pushpa, there’s a good pre-release buzz around the film. All eyes are set on how it performs in the Hindi market as Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited action-thriller is releasing on the same day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Bholaa and Dasara release on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, i.e. 30th March. Due to the partial holiday factor, the opening is expected to be better than expected. Recently, during one of the promotional events, Nani reacted to the box office clash with Ajay Devgn and he stole everyone’s hearts with his epic reply to it while speaking in Hindi.

When asked about his Dasara clashing with Ajay Devgn‘s Bholaa, Nani said, “Jab main pehli baar Mumbai aya that promotion ke liye, woh tha Makkhi ke liye aur Ajay Devgn bhi the woh press meet mein. Toh unke support ke saath hi first main introduce hua yaha par. Toh abhi dusri baar aa raha hu. Abhi bhi aisa feeling hai ki unke support se aa raha hu iss Friday bhi Bholaa ke sath. Ek mora support jaisa feeling hai. Toh agar main Mumbai mein hu, main bhi Bholaa ko first jaunga, badme Dasara ko jaunga.”

Clearly, Nani is so humble and we wish both Bholaa and Dasara work wonders at the box office!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rajinikanth Winning ‘Best Actor’ For Sivaji Slammed By Kollywood Director Ameer Sultan: “Ask Your Conscience, Did He Deserve That Award?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News