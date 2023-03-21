It has been nearly two years since the release of Pushpa: The Rise, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the franchise’s second instalment. A report claims that Pushpa: The Rule’s screenplay is being rewritten, and a Bollywood superstar will be roped in. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu-language action drama film stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a special song appearance in the movie.

Director Sukumar of Pushpa has planned to cast Pushpa 2 with “one prominent Bollywood A-lister, probably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not anyone else,” according to the E-Times. However, this has not yet received any formal confirmation. Almost a year ago, some reports claimed that Manoj Bajpayee being approached for Pushpa 2 also made headlines. The Family Man actor denied the speculations calling them ‘false’.

Meanwhile, a recent media report claimed that the shooting for Pushpa 2 will likely resume in Bengaluru later this month. Fahadh Faasil will also join Allu Arjun for this shooting schedule. Sai Pallavi was reportedly roped in for an essential role in the film.

The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the antagonist towards the end of Pushpa: The Rise. Fans expect to see more high-octane scenes and stellar songs after the chart-busting album of the first film. Songs like O Antava and Srivalli quickly became crowd favourites. Hence the expectation from part 2 of the film is sky-high.

