When we talk about one of Bollywood’s most respected and adorable stars, there is no one like Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who made his silver screen comeback after a gap of four years with the blockbuster film Pathaan is known for his witty replies and sarcastic attitude. King Khan is also known for always being late & he unapologetically accepts it. Recently, his Om Shanti Om co-star Shreyas Talpade recalled a funny incident that happened on the set after the superstar was one hour late for the shoot on the first day. Scroll below to read the details!

Shreyas played SRK’s best friend in the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om which also marked the debut film of Deepika Padukone. Recently, the actor recalled the first day of the shoot and revealed SRK was late for it & Farah was quite furious. However, when the actor came and apologized to everyone for keeping them waiting & he said something that left Farah shocked.

In a conversation with Mashable India, the actor revealed everyone had to report at 8m and everyone was ready by 9, but Shah Rukh Khan didn’t turn up. He said, “I reached at 8. By 9, I was ready, Deepika was ready. 10 am, Shah (Rukh Khan) came. It was the first day, and he was an hour late for a 9 am shift. Farah was really pissed off. Farah said, ‘Shah Rukh, what is this? First day of shooting and you are an hour late. People have been waiting here since 8’. He said just give me a minute.”

The actor further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan then walked into his make up and apologised for being late. He said, “Shah Rukh walks into my make-up room with Farah and says, ‘Sorry, Shreyas, I’m very sorry. Today is the first day. I know you guys all came early. I came at 10. Mai 10 bje aunga, toh accordingly ana. I am really very sorry. When Farah looked at her with shocked expressions, he quickly replied, “Yaar nhi aa sakta 9 bje, mai 10 bje aa jaunga, I will be ready in 5 mins.”

Shreyas Talpade called Shah Rukh Khan a very secure actor and said working with him was a delightful experience.

