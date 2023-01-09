In the upcoming family week in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will be seen giving a surprise to her brother Sajid Khan in the show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Farah entering. She is seen crying and hugging her brother while Sajid’s back was towards Farah. She also gave a kiss on his shoulder as Sajid and said: “Mummy is so proud of you.”

Farah Khan complimented each of the housemates and said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Deepika Padukone of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Farah Khan also told Sumbul that the same way Sajid Khan irritates her, he does it with his sisters too and he considers her as his sister. Farah said that now she has three more brothers and they are Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

She also promised contestants to throw a party after the show for them. The filmmaker then goes up to Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying: “Bhai hai tu mera.”

Farah Khan also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik and told MC Stan: “Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra.” Later, Farah told Sajid Khan laughing: “Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai.”

The clip was shared with the caption: “Sajid se milne aayi ghar mein Farah Khan.”

