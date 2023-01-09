The Shark Tank season 2 has recently kicked off and the show is witnessing some interesting pitches from entrepreneurs. After the massive success of Shark Tank season 1, fans were eagerly looking forward to season 2 and here it is back with a bang.

Well, one of the main reasons behind the massive success of season 1 was the interesting quips from the judges. While all the judges of season 1 have returned to the show, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has not returned to the show, most likely due to the recent controversies involving him and the payment application. Recently, Ashneer revealed why he unfollowed his ex-Shark Tank colleagues in a podcast. Scroll down to read.

Recently, the Bharatpe founder Ashneer Grover appeared on a podcast and finally revealed why he unfollowed Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar and he also spoke about his absence from the show. On the Ranveer Show, Ashneer Grover bared his heart and said, “Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab mai Shark Tank Mai nhi bhi tha, season two mein jitne bhi sharks the, unko mai social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab who tumhari game hai, tum khelo, Mai kyun dekhu roz ki Shark Tank ki shoot par aur behind the scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ki part hi nhi hai toh mai kyun past mai rahu? Jab se clear ho gya tha ki mai second season mai nhi hoon, maine baki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha.”

However, Ashneer Grover’s fans are missing him on the show and they are appealing from the makers to bring him back. The fans are saying ki Ashneer ke bina maza nhi aa raha hai as he was one of the most popular Sharks of the last season.

What are your thoughts about Ashneer’s absence? Let us know in the comments section.

