After funding multiple entrepreneurs and entertaining the viewers, Shark Tank India is in its final week. The citizens of the country connected with the show a lot as they found the content very unique and new for them. Other than this, the memes related to the business reality show are spreading like a wildfire and netizens can’t stop making them. Recently one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover who is getting known for this temper issues reacted to the memes and also appreciated the talent who edit those images and videos.

Apart from Grover who is the co-founder of BharatPe, the show also features, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. The reality show is the Indian franchise of the American show.

Meanwhile, the final week of Shark Tank India will be interesting as all the seven sharks will be seen in the show. They recently sat together as they talked about the memories of the show. The main highlight of their conversation was their reaction to memes. Starting with Anupam Mittal, he said, “Logon ne Ashneer ko Ghagra bi pehna diya.”

Reacting to this, Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover says, “Log gazab velle hain. Talent toh hai but time bhi hai logon ke paas. Main apne wildest imagination mein nahi soch sakta tha ki Deepika Padukone ke face ki jagah mera face lagaya jayega (People are talented but they have time as well. I in my wildest imagination could not have thought that Deepika Padukone’s face will be replaced with mine).”

Appreciating the memers for the editing skills, Grover adds, “And the level of editing. I was telling the Shark Tank team to hire some of them because they did better editing than them. Ek Hera Pheri wala editing hai that is next level.”

Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover even shared a hilarious meme, where a person edited out Deepika Padukone’s face with his. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india . @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection.”

