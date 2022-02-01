Actress Priyamani is all set to make her Telugu OTT debut with the upcoming web original titled ‘Bhamakalapam’. Tollywood sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam’ on Monday.

The tagline for the thriller ‘Bhamakalapam’ reads ‘A delicious home-cooked thriller’, while the trailer hints at an intriguing story.

Launching Priyamani as Anupama, the trailer opens on a high note. Anupama senses something fishy about an incident in her apartment, while the focus shifts on the egg, which is established to be valued at over Rs 200 crore, and being stolen from a museum in Kolkata. The trailer hints at the deep mystery revolving around the lives of the people living in the apartment.

Though the trailer doesn’t unleash the main point, Anupama’s over-curious attitude launches her into trouble, as she is seen having differences with her husband regarding the same.

Written and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, the web original will premiere on aha on February 11. ‘Dear Comrade’ filmmaker Bharat Kamma is the showrunner.

Talking at the launch, the ‘Arjun Reddy‘ actor Vijay Deverakonda said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the ‘Bhamakalapam’ trailer launch.”

“Bharat Kamma, producer Bapineedu, and director Abhimanyu Tadimeti together make a brilliant team and I’m excited to see what they bring to the table. I’m thrilled to see Priyamani making her Telugu OTT debut.”

Vijay Deverakonda signed off, as he wished the entire team of ‘Bhamakalapam’ a super hit success for their web original. John Vijay, Sharanya Pradeep, Pammi Sai, and Shanti Rao essay crucial roles in the thriller comedy. ‘Bhamakalapam’ is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital.

