Prabhas is currently the most trending south superstar and post Bahubali franchise his stardom skyrocketed. He went on to star in Saaho but the film was a box office dud, currently, he’s gearing up Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush. Recently the actor had announced that he’ll be announcing his 25th film on October 7 but now it has been revealed he’s collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

When it comes to selecting projects, Prabhas never took a step back from trying something new, from sci-fi to rom-coms the south star has done it all.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for his directorial debut with the superhit film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu film was later remade in Hindi, Kabir Singh, which was also directed by him. Meanwhile, as per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas has collaborated with Sandeep for his 25th film and their alliance might prove a success, as the two are the most talked-about artists from Telugu film industry.

Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be an action entertainer and it’ll present Prabhas in a never-before-seen role.

A source close to the development reveals, “Prabhas 25 is definitely materializing and the Superstar will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie’s story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past.”

Meanwhile, the project is slated to go on floors next year only after Sandeep Reddy Vanga completes the shooting for his Bollywood film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol.

On the other hand, Prabhas is busy shooting for Adipurush; he’s also waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, which is set to release on January 14, 2022. He also has Salaar with KGF director Prashant Neel in the pipeline.

