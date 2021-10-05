Advertisement

The followers of south superstars are very fond of their idols and sometimes they cross the limit of their love for their favourite stars. Similarly, Ajith Kumar who is well known star in south industry had a bad experience recently after a female fan tried committing suicide in front of the actor’s house, however, the unfortunate events were stopped in time and the lady has been taken into the custody by the local police

Ajith enjoys a massive fan following and fondly his followers call him ‘Thala.’ The ardent fans of the superstar leaves no stones unturned to make his films trend on the very first day of the release however sometimes stardom too comes at a cost.

In a shocking turn of events, yesterday a woman attempted suicide by setting herself on fire in front of Ajith Kumar’s house. However, the woman was stopped by locals and they informed police about the occurrence. According to reports, police immediately arrived on the spot and arrested the woman.

In the viral video, some female police officers can be seen pouring water on the woman to stop the lady from setting herself on fire. Reportedly, the woman claimed Ajith Kumar was the reason behind her suicide, as she demanded to see him atleast once.

A lady named #Farzana who lost job in hospital tried to set her ablaze in front of #Thala #AjithKumar's house. She has been stopped & detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/RoeJlTA1E7 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 4, 2021

Post her arrest, it was revealed the particular woman is a nurse by profession and her name is Farzana. According to reports by Time of India, she was terminated from a private hospital she worked at for clicking videos of Ajith and Shalini during their visit in 2020.

The reports further suggested that, after Farzana was dismissed from the hospital, the nurse went on to seek help from the actor himself and his wife so that she can get back to her work, but the duo refused as they came to know that she also has some other problems with the hospital management as well.

During the police interrogation, Farzana claimed that she lost her job due to an email she sent to Ajith Kumar as she wanted to meet him in person.

