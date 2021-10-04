Advertisement

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shocked their fandom last Saturday by announcing their split. The reports of their separation were doing rounds in media for several weeks, which were unfortunately confirmed by the duo. Reacting to it, South actor and Sam’s ex-boyfriend, Siddharth, has taken a cryptic dig at his ex-lover.

For the unversed, Samantha was in a relationship with Siddharth during the early phase of her career. Reportedly, Sid was very possessive of Sam because of her male friends. The duo then parted ways but not gracefully as both of them had taken indirect digs at each other even after their separation.

In one of her interviews, Samantha had said, “I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life, just like actress Savithri. But thankfully, very soon, I realised it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship. This was when I sensed that it could end up bad. And then I’m blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He’s a gem,” reports newsable.asianetnews.com.

When Sam started dating Naga Chaitanya, Siddharth had once made a hard-hitting tweet directed towards Naga. He had written, “If a street dog in Ulundurpettai is destined to get Nagoor biryani, no one can stop it (English translation of originally Tamil tweet).”

Now, as Sam and Naga have separated, Sid has tried making fun of his ex-lover. In a cryptic Twitter post, he wrote, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?”

Here’s the tweet:

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Even though Sam hasn’t reacted to the tweet in any way, her and Naga Chaitanya’s fans have bashed Siddharth for his ‘cheap’ tweet. “This tweet shows how people have grudges in their heart. She might be your ex gf, and now she might be chay’s ex-wife that doesn’t mean she’s a cheater or a bad person. She is still the same bold, independent woman ‘Samantha‘,” one Twitter user reacted to Sid’s tweet.

